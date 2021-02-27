Kylian Mbappe transfer saga enters decisive phase

The long-running transfer saga involving Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and his suitors Real Madrid has entered a decisive phase according to a report in Diario AS. PSG are said to be putting pressure on their French star to renew his deal with the club and stay, keen to avoid the saga stretching into the summer. Their idea is to ensure Mbappe, with Neymar, can be the cornerstone of their project, both earning €30m per season.

Mbappe, for his part, isn’t keen to rush his decision. He wants to take his time before making it, and then stick to it once he does. He wants to play for Madrid, but is unsure whether this is the right time to make the move or stay with PSG. He doesn’t like the idea of sharing the limelight with Neymar, who is considered as higher-rank within the Parisian club.

PSG don’t want him to leave for free in the summer of 2022, when his contract comes to an end, so they’re willing to listen to offers in case he decides not to renew with them. The asking price, according to a recent report in Le Parisien, is €200m. Madrid are said to be desperate to recruit the 23 year-old and see him as the ideal man around which to build a new project.