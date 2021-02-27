Key Atletico Madrid trio set to miss Villarreal clash

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone could once again be without a host of first team stars this weekend as they head to Villarreal.

Simeone’s side are aiming to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table at the Estadio de la Ceramica to five points over Barcelona with a win.

However, as per reports from Marca, he will once again be unable to call on Jose Gimenez, Yannick Carrasco and Kieran Trippier.

The trio missed the midweek Champions League defeat to Chelsea and Simeone will not rush them back into first team action.

Trippier can return to first team training next week following his FIFA suspension, but Gimenez and Carrasco are still another week away from returning due to injuries.

Simeone is likely to rotate his starting team against Unai Emery’s hosts, with Sime Vrsaljko and Renan Lodi potentially in line to return to the first XI.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V VILLARREAL

Oblak; Savic, Hermoso, Felipe; Vrsaljko, Koke, Llorente, Lemar, Lodi; Suarez, Correa