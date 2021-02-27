Getafe La Liga

Getafe secure vital La Liga win over Valencia

Getafe have secured a vital La Liga win through an emphatic 3-0 victory at home to rivals Valencia.

Jose Bordalas‘ side welcomed Los Che to the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez on the back of poor run of six league games without a win.

However, goals from Mauro Arambarri, Jaime Mata, and a first club goal for Barcelona loanee Carles Alena, secured a crucial three points for the home side.

Uruguayan international Arambarri got the ball rolling for the hosts on 38 minutes as he lashed home a spectacular long range strike.

Getafe’s cause was given a helping hand at the start of the second half, as Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby was shown a straight red card, before veteran star Mata tapped home to make it 2-0.

Alena was introduced by Bordalas as an 84th minute substitute, and the Catalan schemer needed less than 90 seconds on the pitch to secure the win, as he volleyed past Jasper Cillessen.

 

