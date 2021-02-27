European giants to challenge Barcelona for Liverpool star

Barcelona could face a battle to sign summer transfer target Gini Wijnaldum with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan also tracking him.

La Blaugrana are reportedly lining up a free transfer swoop for the midfielder, with contract extension talks at Liverpool currently stalled.

Ronald Koeman is keen to be reunited with his former Dutch international star, but according to reports from the Daily Mail, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also preparing a bid.

Wijnaldum is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with non-English sides before the end of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has indicated he wants to keep the 30-year old at Anfield, after playing a key role in their Premier League and Champions League successes, but he admitted the final decision will come down to the player.

Barcelona’s summer transfer plans are likely to hinge on whether or not Lionel Messi agrees to extend his contract at the club beyond 2021.