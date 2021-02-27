Borussia Dortmund linked with resigning Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund could make a shock summer move to resign former striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.

Isak has netted 12 La Liga goals so far this season, as Imanol Alguacil‘s La Real side look to secure a Top Four finish at the end of the season.

However, his outstanding form has also opened up renewed transfer speculation over his long term future, with Barcelona rumoured to be considering activating his €70M release clause.

But despite the potential interest from Los Blancos, Dortmund have first refusal on the Swedish international, with a €30m buyback option on him.

“We believe that Alex took the right step to go to Real Sociedad and San Sebastián,” Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc told an interview with Marca.

“At first, he impressed as a substitute, scoring goals. This season he has become a regular starter and of course we are following him, but we are happy to have to Haaland in our team.”

Isak would represent a much cheaper option for La Blaugrana than Norwegian international Erling Haaland or Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

However, he is untested in the Champions League, compared to Haaland and Mabppe’s respective European to tier goal records of 18 and 24.