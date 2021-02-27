Barcelona’s three presidential candidates send a message each to Lionel Messi

The Barcelona presidential race is hotting up, with the election scheduled to take place this coming 8 March. Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa are the candidates, with Laporta, previously president of the club between 2003 and 2010, the favourite. Speaking on TV3 this past Friday as carried by Diario Sport, the three men showed their lighter side while elaborating on the finer details of their programs.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi wasn’t far from the discussion. All three candidates re-affirmed their intention of retaining the services of the Argentine, each sending him a message via a mannequin wearing the Barcelona number ten. Laporta hugged and kissed the mannequin before telling it that he’ll make him a proposal he can’t refuse, even switching from Catalan to Spanish as he would were he speaking to Messi in person.

Freixa said that Messi was the player he’s enjoyed most in football, and displayed his enormous gratitude. He closed by telling Messi that whatever will come to pass in the months ahead, he wanted to thank him for his service. Font also thanked Messi but re-iterated that he believes the road ahead regarding the Argentine’s relationship with the club is a long one.