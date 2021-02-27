Barcelona star Ronald Araujo should be fit for Sevilla return clash

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is expected to be fit in time for their crunch Copa del Rey semi final second leg against Sevilla next week.

The Uruguayan international is being eased back into first team action by Ronald Koeman, but he was forced off in their 2-0 La Liga win over the Andalucian giants.

Araujo was only substituted on after 67 minutes at the Camp Nou, replacing fellow returnee Gerard Pique.

However, a minor injury in closing stages forced Koeman to bring him off as a precaution.

The 21-year old reacted furiously to the situation, kicking a seat as he exited the pitch.

But, Koeman confirmed in his post match press conference that he has spoken with Araujo and explained the situation regarding his withdrawal.

❗ Ronald Araújo talking to Koeman. Araújo came into the game in the 67th minute and was subbed off in the 81st minute. Araújo wanted to keep playing but Koeman didn't want to take any further risks #SevillaBarça [as] pic.twitter.com/uIJcsdmcYU — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) February 27, 2021

As per reports from Diario AS, the injury is not thought to be serious, and he should start against Julen Lopetegui’s side as, Barcelona look to overturn a 2-0 deficit in Catalonia.

Araujo was photographed arriving back at the team hotel after the game with teammate Pedri, who was also injured against Sevilla.

🎥 The arrival of Pedri and Araujo to the team’s hotel after the game. @esport3 #FCB 🇪🇸🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/DTNMUIDHOY — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) February 27, 2021

But the teen star is certain to miss out against Lopetegui’s team, with an expected absence of two to three weeks.