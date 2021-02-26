The strange situation of Barcelona teenage star Ilaix Moriba

There is a lot of optimism and excitement in Barcelona news around teenage star Ilaix Moriba, who has broken into the first-team squad.

The 18-year-old made his Blaugrana senior debut in January’s Copa del Rey victory Cornella and then played 64 minutes in the win over Alaves in La Liga this month.

However, Diario Sport has outlined the strange case of how the midfielder was prevented from the Catalan giants to join the Spain Under-19 side this week as he missed the clash against Denmark, but he was then excluded from the league clash against Elche.

Read more: Ilaix Moriba: Barcelona’s teenage superstar with a €100m release clause

The teenager has returned to the fold for this weekend’s La Liga encounter on Saturday against Sevilla but that has been conditioned by the absence of Miralem Pjanic.

The Guinea-born central midfielder most commonly plays in a playmaker role for Barca’s youth sides and he is one of La Masia’s brightest prospects and has put in a series of star appearances this year.

He joined the club aged seven from Catalan rivals Espanyol and has blossomed into a potential star in the decade since, winning great admiration and respect from his coaches across the youth system at the club.