Spanish football morning headlines: Barcelona have ‘agreement with two players’ says candidate, Blaugrana injury update and Real Madrid without Sergio Ramos

Spanish football morning headlines for 26 February.

Barca have agreement for two players – Freixa

Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa has claimed of an agreement is in place to sign two key players should he win the ballot next week.

Freixa told Cadena Ser, as per Diario Sport: “There’s an agreement with two players in attack and defence, any player that wants to win the Ballon d’Or knows that they’re only going to be able to win it if they wear Barcelona’s shirt.”

Barcelona injury update

Barcelona news is focused of the side’s upcoming crucial double header against Sevilla with an update of one player return and one absence.

Ronald Araujo is back in the matchday squad but Miralem Pjanic looks set to miss out of this weekend’s clash, report El Mundo Deportivo.

Madrid’s life without Ramos

Real Madrid news is once again being dominated by the future of club captain Sergio Ramos, while Marca highlight how the club are learning to live without him due to his recent injuries.

Madrid have won six of the seven games of his latest absence – with the one defeat against Levante, when Eder Militao was sent-off early on – while they have not conceded a goal in four of those games.

Ramos is out of contract in the Spanish capital on 30 June and is theoretically free to speak with other clubs.