Spanish football losing over €1billion due to Covid-19 pandemic

The financial ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic have been felt across the sporting world and Spanish football has been particularly badly hit.

Fans have not returned to stadiums across the top two divisions since the pandemic took grip across the continent in March 2020.

A financial study from PricewaterhouseCoopers, and sanctioned by La Liga, has revealed that clubs across the top two divisions could lose in excess of €1billion due to the pandemic, as highlighted by El Mundo Deportivo.

The best case scenario is that €825m is lost across the board whilst the worst case scenario seeing €1,029m being lost across the clubs.

This is despite the club’s vastly reducing their outgoings via wage deferrals and reductions, alongside tightening their belts in limiting transfer activity and attempting to raise funds by player sales.

The club’s have lost out on receiving a total of €2,013m – more than €2billion – across the two seasons: €366m in the 19/20 season and €1,647m in the 2020/21 campaign.

In terms of income when spending on transfers, Spanish clubs are calculated to have spent €748m less than in the 2018/19 campaign (€191m in 2019/20 and €557m in 20/21).