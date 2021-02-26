Spanish football evening headlines: La Liga’s financial problems revealed, over 20,000 have voted in Barcelona elections as Real Madrid injury crisis remains

Spanish football evening headlines for 26 February.

Impact of Covid revealed

A financial study from PricewaterhouseCoopers, and sanctioned by La Liga, has revealed that clubs across the top two divisions could lose in excess of €1billion due to the pandemic, as highlighted by El Mundo Deportivo.

The best case scenario is that €825m is lost across the board whilst the worst case scenario seeing €1,029m being lost across the clubs, the report found.

Barca voting begins

Barcelona news is increasingly being dominated by the club’s presidential elections which are now just nine days away and 20,000 have already submitted their vote via post.

Three candidates – Victor Font, Joan Laporta and Toni Freixa – are on the final ballot for the crucial vote, which had been delayed from 24 January due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madrid injury crisis update

Recent Real Madrid news has been dominated by the club’s injury crisis and it has not cleared up at all ahead of the side’s La Liga clash against Real Sociedad this weekend.

None of the nine senior absentees are back available for the match against the Basque side as Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao all miss out.