Real Madrid position on Kylian Mbappe as PSG set contract deadline

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe grabbed the headlines in last week’s Champions League action with a remarkable hat-trick in his side’s 4-1 victory at Barcelona.

The Frenchman has been involved in Real Madrid news over recent seasons and he has frequently spoken of his continued admiration for Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane.

The striker is out of contract in the French capital in the summer of 2022 and is now entering a crucial phase in his current deal, with Marca reporting that PSG have set a deadline for Mbappe in the next fortnight for him to make a decision on his future.

PSG sporting director Leonardo is quoted as saying: “We have reached a point where we have to take a position and a decision. We talk, we have been talking for a long time. Our position is clear, we know what we want and we will decide soon.”

Deportes Cuatro say that Mbappe is still the number one transfer target at Madrid and they will attempt to sign him this summer and if not, to return for him in 2022.

The striker has netted 111 goals in 154 games since joining PSG in 2017 from Monaco.