Real Madrid learn to live without Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid news is once again being dominated by the future of club captain Sergio Ramos, while Marca highlight how the club are learning to live without him due to his recent injuries.

The central defender has not featured in any of the side’s last seven matches due to injury and Zinedine Zidane’s team have won six of those clashes.

Furthermore, the one match that did not feature the talismanic central defender in which Madrid lost was the defeat against Levante, when Eder Militao was dismissed early in the first half.

Los Blancos have not conceded a goal in any of their last four matches with Raphael Varane and Nacho Fernandez forming a formidable central defensive partnership in the absence of both Ramos and Militao – who has subsequently been injured after his suspension.

The Spanish champions have been decimated by injuries in recent weeks, with just 11 fit and available senior outfield players.

Ramos is out of contract in the Spanish capital on 30 June and is theoretically free to speak with other clubs with his future remaining unclear.