Real Madrid injury crisis continues: only 11 fit senior outfield players for Real Sociedad clash

Recent Real Madrid news has been dominated by the club’s injury crisis and it has not cleared up at all ahead of the side’s La Liga clash against Real Sociedad this weekend.

None of the nine senior absentees are back available for the match against the Basque side as Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao all miss out.

The details are outlined by Diario AS, with boss Zinedine Zidane once again having just 11 senior outfield players to call upon for the clash.

Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez and Ferland Mendy will be the defence with the usual midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric all starting.

It is unclear which one of Isco, Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior will miss out – with Isco and Mariano rotating in the last two matches.

Castilla players Victor Chust, Miguel Gutierrez, Sergio Arribas, Antonio Blanco and Hugo Duro are once again set to make up the substitutes bench.