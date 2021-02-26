Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez confident on Sergio Ramos extension

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez is continuing contract extension talks with Los Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos.

The veteran Spanish international is sidelined through injury, with speculation continuing to intensify over his long term future in Madrid, with his current deal expiring at the end of the campaign.

Ramos is rumoured to have rejected the club’s first offer of an extension at the start of 2021, however, as per reports from Marca, he and Perez have spoken personally about the situation.

Perez is determined to keep Ramos at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with the latest update on the negotiations indicating he will continue his stay at the club beyond a 16th season in 2021.

The 34-year old has played a key role in Real Madrid’s success following his 2005 arrival from Sevilla as he has gone on to win five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and four FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Ramos is free to negotiate with non-Spanish clubs, however, an unlikely move to another La Liga club cannot be agreed until the summer.