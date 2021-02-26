Manchester United want La Liga defensive star Pau Torres

Premier League giants Manchester United are rumoured to have turned their transfer attentions to Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to be reconsidering his options for a new La Liga defensive target after being priced out of a move for Sevilla star Jules Kounde.

French U21 international Kounde has a £68m release clause at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and United have deemed that to be too expensive.

According to reports from Eurosport, Spanish centre back Torres has now emerged as a more affordable option, with his own exit clause priced at £43m.

That price would be more achievable for United in the current financial environment, as Solskjaer looks to remodel his defence ahead of the 2021/22 season.

However, any potential move for Torres depends on United’s ability to offload other big names from a bloated wage bill at Old Trafford.

Villarreal will not sell their star asset for any lower than his release clause, after the 24-year old established himself as a first choice option in the last two seasons.