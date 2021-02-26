Joao Felix set to be dropped for Atletico Madrid trip to Villarreal

It has been a testing time for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix due to recently being diagnosed with Covid-19 while his form has flattened in recent months.

The 21-year-old has netted just once in his last 14 appearances for Los Rojiblancos and once again struggled in the side’s midweek loss against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Now, a report in Diario AS has outlined how he looks set to be dropped for the side’s crucial La Liga trip to Villarreal as he did not feature in Diego Simeone’s strongest XI side during Friday morning’s training session.

The report outlines that this line-up was tried in a training match and is set to be what Simeone is considering for the trip to the Ceramica: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi; Llorente, Koke, Lemar; Correa and Luis Suárez.

The Portuguese forward has netted six goals and provided five assists in 20 league appearances for Atleti this campaign but has yet to find his best form since his €126m switch from Benfica in the summer of 2019.