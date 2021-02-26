Future transfers for Real Madrid

The Hazard case

The figures speak for themselves. The Belgian Eden Hazard is for the moment far from deserving the €100m that Real Madrid has invested in it. Physical problems don’t let go of Hazard since who signed it in the summer of 2019. A concern that Gareth Bale and Kaka, two other players with a common denominator, had also encountered: injuries. The media AS therefore makes the accounting comparison and quickly concludes that the Belgian is even more in difficulty than his predecessors. Eden has only played 29.6% of the possible minutes since his arrival at Real Madrid, slightly less than the Brazilian (33.7%) and far behind the Welshman (49.4%). In terms of titles won, the Welshman is well ahead with 16 titles won in seven seasons. The Brazilian Kaka had to face competition from Özil a in his position, but nevertheless participated in the record-breaking La Liga.

But above all, as far as being decisive, here again, the former Chelsea man is lagging behind. He has currently scored 4 goals and made 7 assists, with a goal every 544 minutes and an assist every 311 minutes. Kaka has 29 goals and 39 assists, a goal every 237 minutes and an assist every 177 minutes. Gareth Bale has 105 goals and 68 assists, a goal every 170 minutes and an assist every 264 minutes. These are all accounting indicators that show how much Hazard has been disappointing since he was born in Madrid. Now we can only hope that injuries will spare him a little, otherwise the Belgian may soon be at the top of the list of the worst Merengues recruits of recent years.

Jovic in Frankfurt next season?

Eintracht Frankfurt would like to keep Luka Jovic at the end of this season. And for that, the German club might well sell André Silva to Atlético in order to replenish its coffers and have the capacity to take action.

Recruited against a cheque for €63m in July 2019, Luka Jovic has never managed to win at Real Madrid. The striker lost the confidence of Zinédine Zidane and finally sped off to Eintracht Frankfurt during the last January mercato with the hope of making a comeback. On loan from the Spanish club until the end of the season, the Serbian player seems to be thriving in the Bundesliga even if his playing time remains low. “It was really great. I really missed the Bundesliga. I had great memories of it and I’m happy to be back. My goal was to have more playing time, to play more and that’s the main reason why I decided to come back,” Luka Jovic told bundesiliga.com.

The management of Eintracht Frankfurt would be delighted with Luka Jovic’s debut and would be ready to offer him a new contract. According to the Serbian media Republik, the German club would like to keep the striker in its squad next season and pay Real Madrid a transfer fee. The Bundesilga outfit have planned everything since they plan to sell André Silva to Atlético. A transfer that could allow Eintracht Frankfurt to replenish their coffers and take action in the Jovic case.