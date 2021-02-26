Barcelona presidential election: More than 20,000 have already voted via post

The Barcelona news is increasingly being dominated by the club’s presidential elections which are now just nine days away.

Three candidates – Victor Font, Joan Laporta and Toni Freixa – are on the final ballot for the crucial vote, which had been delayed from 24 January due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rules of the delayed election now mean that postal ballots will be included in this election, and El Mundo Deportivo now report that over 20,000 Barcelona members have already cast their vote via this method.

It is highlighted how 22,811 members signed up for the postal ballot, although none of the votes will be opened or counted until all votes are submitted by the deadline on 7 March.

Laporta – who was former Blaugrana president between 2003 and 2010 – had been thought to be the frontrunner for the elections but the final outcome is unclear with all three candidates hopeful of winning the vote.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections must be held to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned in October following five years at the helm.

The vote is significant and will go a long way to deciding the future transfer policy of the club and how the financial situation is handled.