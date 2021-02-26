Barcelona legend Xavi wins fifth trophy of managerial career

Former Barcelona club captain and icon Xavi Hernandez won his fifth trophy as a manager on Friday with Qatari club Al Sadd.

His side defeated Al Duhail 2-0 in the final of the Qatari Cup to retain the trophy, with Algerian international Baghdad Bounedjah netting twice.

Xavi has been heavily linked with a return to the club in recent months and indeed the former midfielder maestro Xavi rejected Barcelona over the managerial position in January after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

Current Barcelona news is being dominated by the club’s upcoming presidential elections with both Victor Font and Joan Laporta plotting for Xavi to return to the Camp Nou under their regime should they win the election.

Xavi made 767 first-team appearances for the Catalan giants between 1998 and 2015, alongside winning 133 caps for the Spanish national team.

He won eight La Liga titles alongside three Copa del Rey crowns and four Champions League trophies in his total of 25 titles with the club.