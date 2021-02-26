Barcelona confirmed squad v Sevilla: Key defender returns, Pjanic ruled out

Barcelona news is focused on their side’s crucial double header against Sevilla and the club have confirmed their squad ahead of La Liga encounter on Saturday.

The Blaugrana have received positive news with the return of central defender Ronald Araujo to the first-team squad although midfielder Miralem Pjanic misses out for the squad.

Araujo had missed five matches for the Catalan giants after recovering from a sprain his left ankle, while Pjanic is not available due to a knock in his right ankle.

‼️ Araujo vuelve a la convocatoria del Barça tras perderse 5 partidos por un esguince en el tobillo izquierdo. Pjanic es baja por molestias en el tobillo derecho. Entra Ilaix Moriba.@QueThiJugues @carrusel pic.twitter.com/ronGbhwDDj — Adrià Albets (@AdriaAlbets) February 26, 2021

The Uruguayan defender limped off early on in proceedings in the win over Real Betis earlier this month after appearing to twist his ankle whilst making a clearance but has now returned to fitness.

It is unclear if he will be able to start in the game, but it is anticipated he will be the first-choice partner alongside Gerard Pique in defence.

The two sides will then contest the second leg of their Copa del Rey clash at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, with Sevilla leading 2-0 from the first leg that was staged earlier this month.