Reason behind Barcelona boss Koeman’s nose bleeds explained

Barcelona have confirmed boss Ronald Koeman is fine despite having to call short Friday’s press conference due to a nose bleed.

As reported by ESPN’s Blaugrana correspondent Samuel Marsden, the nose bleed was not the first instance for the Dutchman and reports that it is in relation to the blood thinners that Koeman takes for his heart condition.

The 57-year-old underwent a heart procedure in Amsterdam back in May after experiencing chest pain, when it was revealed that he had suffered from a small heart attack.

The Dutchman fell ill at his home and underwent cardiac catheterisation, which involves the placement of a long, thin tube into a vein or artery and is typically performed without general anaesthetic.

He had to leave his home in an ambulance and had to undergo surgical intervention to be brought into a stable condition.

That was three months before the big Barcelona news that he would replace Quique Setien in the hotseat in the close season.

Koeman’s side are preparing for their crucial double header against Sevilla; the Blaugrana travel to the Andalusian side in Saturday’s crucial La Liga encounter before the two sides contest the second leg of their Copa del Rey clash at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Sevilla lead the cup semi-final clash 2-0 following the first leg in Andalusia earlier this month.