Atletico Madrid’s home now a Covid vaccination centre

Recent weeks have seen the beginning of the mass rollout of vaccines against Covid-19 and the home stadium of Atletico Madrid has become a vaccination centre.

Earlier this month, the city council for Madrid has confirmed that the Wanda Metropolitano will be used as a mass centre for vaccination purposes alongside the Wizink Center, the Palacio de Vistalegre and the Isabel Zendal hospital.

Now, the football stadium has officially now doubled up as a vaccination centre with local residents being welcomed into to receive their vaccine to help combat the spread and devastation of the virus.

Many football stadiums – currently not operating stadiums tours nor welcoming fans for matches – are likely to become mass vaccination centres due to their facilities, location, ease of accessibility and spaciousness not only across Spain, but on a global scale.

Fans have not returned to football stadiums in Spain’s top flight since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, with no return expected until next season.

