Arsenal star Hector Bellerin set for summer exit to PSG

Former Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin is rumoured to have a agreed a deal to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish international has been consistently linked with a move away from Mikel Arteta‘s side due to the Gunners slide away from the Champions League qualification spots in England.

According to reports from ESPN, Bellerin and Arteta have now reached an understanding over the situation, with the Basque coach willing to permit a sale ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 25-year old is rumoured to have requested an exit from the club in 2020, but Arteta convinced him to remain for one more season, as he recovered full fitness following a knee injury.

Bellerin, who joined the Gunners in 2011, after eight years at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, currently has two years left on his deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are likely to demand in the region of £25-30m to allow him to leave, with PSG in the market for a long term replacement for Dani Alves in the French capital.