Spanish football evening headlines: Prisoners families plead with Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema back for Madrid derby and Real Madrid appeal Casemiro ban

Spanish football evening headlines for 25 February.

Messi warned against sponsorship

Barcelona news on Thursday has seen families of prisoners in Saudi Arabia urge Blaugrana star Lionel Messi not to promote the tourism board of the Arab state.

Human rights advocacy body, Grant Liberty organised an open letter to the Argentine superstar in an attempt to persuade him from adding his weight to a tourism campaign by the nation, as reported by The Independent.

Benzema has return date

Real Madrid news has a boost as star forward Karim Benzema has been given a return date from injury.

Marca report he will also sit out this weekend’s league match against Real Sociedad but he will return for the all-important Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid the following week.

Benzema is one of nine senior outfield players unavailable with injury for Los Blancos.

Madrid to appeal Casemiro booking

The one blotch on Real Madrid’s first leg Champions League Round of 16 victory against Atalanta was a booking and subsequent suspension for Casemiro.

💥 Informa @melchorcope 🟨 El @RealMadrid piensa recurrir la tarjeta amarilla a @Casemiro de anoche 📌 La tarjeta conlleva sanción y le impide jugar el partido de vuelta ante el @Atalanta_BC #UCL pic.twitter.com/6zHrlt4SRQ — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 25, 2021

The Brazilian was booked in the first half which subsequently means he is suspended for the return leg in Madrid next month, but Cadena Cope now claim Madrid will appeal the decision.