Real Sociedad see their European campaign end with a whimper at Old Trafford

Real Sociedad closed out a European campaign that had promised so much with a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United. La Real had been hit for four last week in San Sebastian, so exited the Europa League at the last 32 stage on aggregate.

The Basque side missed a penalty in the 13th minute, with the usually hyper-reliable Mikel Oyarzabal failing to convert from the spot, a specialty of his. The game was a dead rubber, as was to be expected given the severity of the defeat in the first leg.

La Real started the season like a train, entertaining early talk of being title contenders for La Liga, but have slipped down the table in recent weeks and months and are now seven points behind Sevilla and a Champions League place with a game more played. They have, however, regained a little domestic form, unbeaten in five and having won three on the bounce.