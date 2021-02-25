Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has return date from injury

There is a massive boost in Real Madrid news on Thursday evening with the news as star forward Karim Benzema has been given a return date from injury.

Real Madrid have been hit with an injury crisis in recent weeks – they have accumulated 41 injuries this campaign and have 45 percent of their senior outfield players unavailable for the trip to Bergamo.

Benzema is arguably the most significant absence – he has netted 17 goals for the club this campaign and is the focal point of the attack.

The knock was sustained just a day before the club’s La Liga clash against Real Valladolid, which he sat out, and he also missed the Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Atalanta.

Now, Marca report he will also sit out this weekend’s league match against Real Sociedad but he will return for the all-important Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid the following week.

Over Benzema’s last two full seasons he has scored 57 goals and is one of the most consistent elite forwards in football.