Manchester United v Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Spanish visitors without star midfielders

Real Sociedad are without their star midfielders David Silva and Asier Illarramendi for their Europa League Round of 32 trip to Old Trafford.

The Basque side are 4-0 down from last week’s first leg in Turin – the home leg for La Real due to the Spanish travel ban on UK visitors – with Manchester United overwhelming favourites to progress.

It is still a strong line-up from Imanol Aguacil’s side with former United star Adnan Januzaj back in Manchester while star forward Mikel Oyarzabal is also starting alongside Swedish striker Alexander Isak upfront.

The home side are also much changed with captain Harry Maguire, left-back Luke Shaw, goalkeeper David De Gea and forward Marcus Rashford among the players rested.

However, inspirational midfielder Bruno Fernandes captains the hosts – who are among the favourites for this season’s competition having been defeated by Sevilla at the semi-final stage last season.

La Real face Real Madrid in the upcoming weekend’s La Liga action.