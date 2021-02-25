Key Barcelona star returns from injury

There has been a huge boost in Barcelona news ahead of the side’s crucial double header against Sevilla as a key player has returned from injury.

Ronald Koeman’s side travel to the Andalusian side in Saturday’s crucial La Liga encounter before the two sides contest the second leg of their Copa del Rey clash at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The Blaugrana have received positive news with the return of central defender Ronald Araujo to the first-team squad for the double header, following his recovery from an ankle injury.

The Uruguayan defender limped off early on in proceedings in the win over Real Betis earlier this month after appearing to twist his ankle whilst making a clearance but has now returned to fitness, as per El Mundo Deportivo.

The 21-year-old has been the real breakout star in the heart of defence for the Catalan giants this campaign, making 20 appearances in all competitions and becoming a regular alongside Clement Lenglet following a long-term knee injury suffered to Gerard Pique in November.

However, he is now likely to be a long-term partner for Pique, who has returned from injury.

Araujo is likely to be only a substitute in the weekend clash but is hopeful of being back in the starting line-up for the Copa clash.