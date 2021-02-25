Granada join Villarreal in Europa League advancement with stunning aggregate win over Napoli

Granada continued their European fairytale story this season by eliminating Italian giants Napoli at the Round of 32 in the Europa League.

Having won last week’s first leg 2-0 in Andalusia, Diego Martinez’s side completed their advancement to the last 16 despite suffering a 2-1 loss in Naples.

Piotr Zielinski gaves the hosts the lead inside three minutes but Montoro soon struck back for Granada with the all-important away goal.

Spain international Fabian Ruiz restored Napoli’s lead on the night but it was not enough to launch a comeback as Granada – who have never before been in European competition – continued their progress in the competition.

Villarreal will also be in the last 16 after coming from a goal down – scored by Zambian striker Patson Daka – to defeat Red Bull Salzburg 2-1.

The Yellow Submarine won the opening leg 2-0 in Austria and a double from Gerard Moreno assured their progression.

