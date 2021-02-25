Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona paid agent €10m commission to sign flop Malcom

In what was one of a series of unsuccessful transfers for Barcelona, the €41m signing of Brazilian forward Malcom from Bordeaux will go down as a transfer market error from the Blaugrana.

The forward player was on the books of the Catalan club in the 2018/19 campaign and scored four goals in 24 appearances – with his most famous strike coming against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, while he also netted against Inter in the Champions League.

However, the 23-year-old started just six La Liga games for Barcelona following a summer switch from Bordeaux in 2018 before moving to Russia the following year.

A report in Cadena Ser is now at the forefront of Barcelona news with the revelation that the club also paid a €10m commission to the player’s representative Maria Minguella Pimentel to secure his signing.

The forward had been announced as a signing by Italian club Roma before a dramatic switch saw him eventually move to the Camp Nou.

It has now been revealed that Barca’s then-chairman Josep Maria Bartomeu alongside other senior club officials signed a document to confirm the agent payment when concluding the deal.

