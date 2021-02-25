Barcelona candidates clash ahead of presidential election

Recent Barcelona news is being dominated by the upcoming presidential elections at the club, set to be held on 7 March.

Candidates Victor Font and Joan Laporta are the two frontrunners for the position – with Toni Freixa also on the final ballot – and those two have now come head-to-head with just 10 days before voters go to the polls.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, the issue surrounds Albert Benaiges – who initially had appeared in Font’s plans for his new-look structure of the Blaugrana, but then appeared at a Laporta event on Thursday.

Benaiges was set to be director of grassroots football at the club together with Joan Vilà under Font’s plans before appearing alongside Laporta – with Font claiming that his presidential opponent had been applying pressure in order for that to happen.

Celebrem que altres candidatures comptin amb actius del Club amb qui hem estat elaborant el projecte de @sialfutur. Això vol dir que som la referència i, sobretot, que no improvisem. Però no compartim com s’ha posat entre l’espasa i la paret a persones com l’Albert. — Víctor Font: Sí al Futur (@sialfutur) February 25, 2021

In a series of tweets, Font said: “We do not like how people such as Albert have been put between a rock and a hard place, and the mental position of “you are either with me or against me” means continuing to submit Barça in the climate of revenge that has surrounded the club for more than 10 years. We will take advantage of the press conference this afternoon (4.30 pm) to explain everything.”

The elections were originally scheduled for 24 January but have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.