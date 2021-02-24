Spanish football evening headlines: Real Madrid decision for Champions League tie, Barcelona star enjoys biggest market increase and Iniesta raves on Blaugrana prospect

Spanish football evening headlines for 24 February.

Madrid team news

Real Madrid news is focused on their Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Atalanta with their focus on how they will line-up.

With just 11 senior outfield players available, Marca suggest that boss Zinedine Zidane may name a surprise starting line-up and may even field the out-of-favour playmaker Isco

Barca star enjoys rise

While Barcelona are involved in league action tonight, their midfielder Pedri has enjoyed the biggest market value rise of any footballer this year.

That is according to research data from KMPG, who say that the past year has enjoyed a market value rise of €26m over the past year.

Iniesta raves on teenage star

Speaking of Pedri, former Blaugrana captain Andres Iniesta has tipped the teenager to dominate Barcelona news for years to come.

Iniesta told a media event in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “I am sure that if he does things the way he is doing them that he will continue to shine. I think the difference is that he is when he goes out on the pitch, he enjoys the ball and he doesn’t look like he’s 18! Therefore, the important thing is that he continues to grow, because he sure has a great future at Barça.”