Real Madrid to name surprise starting line-up against Atalanta?

Real Madrid news has been dominated by the club’s injury crisis in recent weeks and ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Atalanta.

Star forward Karim Benzema has not recovered his fitness and joins Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao on the absentees list.

That has left just 11 fit senior outfield players at Real Madrid and the starting line-up was thought to select itself: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Junior.

Now, Marca suggest that boss Zinedine Zidane may name a surprise starting line-up and may even field the out-of-favour playmaker Isco – the only senior player who is fit and not been starting in recent games.

The former Spain international has started just three matches in the league this year and played just 13 minutes in the Champions League as he has become a periphery player at Los Blancos.