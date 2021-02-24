Barcelona v Elche confirmed team news: Hosts make five changes with Braithwaite leading attack

Wednesday’s Barcelona news is focused on their side’s La Liga clash against Elche, with both sides desperate for points for differing reasons.

The Blaugrana are looking to bounce back from a damaging week that saw them humiliated with a 4-1 Champions League home loss against Paris Saint-Germain, before being held by Cadiz in the weekend’s league action.

Ronald Koeman has made five changes since that game with Martin Braithwaite, Francisco Trincao, Miralem Pjanic, Oscar Mingueza and Samuel Umtiti all coming into the starting line-up.

Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Busquets, Clement Lenglet and Sergino Desto are the quintet of players who make way for the home side, who start the game in fourth place and eight points off the summit of the table.

Elche’s win over Eibar last weekend ended their 16-game winless run in the division and a draw or better at the Camp Nou would take them out of the relegation zone.

The Blaugrana ran out 2-0 victors at Elche in the league meeting last month thanks to goals from Frenkie de Jong and Riqui Puig.