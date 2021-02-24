Barcelona star enjoys biggest annual value rise of any footballer

He has undoubtedly been the brightest spark in an otherwise difficult campaign for Barcelona and midfielder Pedri has now enjoyed the biggest rise in market value of any footballer over the past year.

That is according to research data from KMPG, who say that the past year has enjoyed a market value rise of €26m over the past year – more than any other player, with Manchester City’s Phil Foden next highest at a rating of €20m.

The 18-year-old joined the Blaugrana in an initial €5m transfer from Las Palmas this summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football, swiftly establishing himself in the first-team reckoning at the Catalan giants.

The central midfielder is now one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Camp Nou and looks set to play a key role for the club over the years to come.

Barcelona news in recent months has been dominated by the club’s resurgence in form but the emergence of Pedri has been a great source of optimism throughout the campaign due to his level of consistent excellence.

A month younger than club teammate and teenage forward Ansu Fati, he has risen through the ranks of the Spanish youth teams and now is rated among the best teenagers in European football.

Pedri has been involved in 36 appearances for Ronald Koeman’s side so far this campaign and appears to be destined to continue his rapid improvement.