Andres Iniesta on Barcelona star Pedri: “He enjoys the ball and he doesn’t look like he’s 18!”

Former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has spoken about the club’s teenage star Pedri and tipped him for a long and prosperous future at the Camp Nou.

The 18-year-old joined the Blaugrana in an initial €5m transfer from Las Palmas this summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football, swiftly establishing himself in the first-team reckoning at the Catalan giants.

Barcelona news in recent months has been dominated by the club’s resurgence in form but the emergence of Pedri has been a great source of optimism throughout the campaign due to his level of consistent excellence.

A month younger than club teammate and teenage forward Ansu Fati, he has risen through the ranks of the Spanish youth teams and now is rated among the best teenagers in European football.

His playing style has drawn comparisons to that of inspirational former Blaugrana midfield maestro Iniesta, who has now spoken about his potential.

Iniesta told a media event in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “It is clear that Pedri has a lot of potential. I believe that he is in an ideal place to continue developing, to continue expanding his ability. I wish him the best and the important thing is that he is calm, that people also leave him alone, because he is young and has everything ahead of him.

“I am sure that if he does things the way he is doing them that he will continue to shine. I think the difference is that he is when he goes out on the pitch, he enjoys the ball and he doesn’t look like he’s 18! Therefore, the important thing is that he continues to grow, because he sure has a great future at Barça.”