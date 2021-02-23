Was Unai Emery right about Take Kubo?

History has repeated itself with Take Kubo according to a report in Marca. The Japanese starlet, on loan from Real Madrid, left Villarreal because Unai Emery had lost faith in him, and he’s now on the same path with Jose Bordalas. His presence is fading more with each passing day.

Kubo made his debut against Elche, playing over an hour and impressing. He started four games after that, but since then has barely been seen. Allan Nyom has taken back the right flank, and Kubo has been relegated to the bench. Getafe’s poor results haven’t helped Kubo in his adaptation, with the Getafe coaching staff seeking instead to try to rediscover the essence of the team.

Getafe have now secured just one point from their last possible 18, losing 1-0 most recently to Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin. Kubo came into that game in the 81st minute. Barcelona’s Carles Alena, Getafe’s other big winter loan signing, isn’t having much luck either. He’s played just 13 minutes more than Kubo.