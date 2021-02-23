Spanish football morning headlines: Suarez hits out at Barcelona, Ramos nearing return and Monchi closes the door on Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for 23 February

Luis Suarez on Barcelona: “What really bothered me was that they told me I was older and that I could no longer play at the highest level”

Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez turned 34 on 24 January, and has given an interview to France Football, with comments carried by Marca, about his departure from Barcelona. “What really bothered me was that they told me I was older and that I could no longer play at the highest level,” he said. “They told me they no longer counted on me. I deserved respect.”

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has a return date

Sergio Ramos underwent surgery on the damaged internal meniscus of his left knee on 6 February. The club categorised it as a success, and his recovery time was supposed to be between six and eight weeks. According to Diario AS, however, the Real Madrid captain is working to return for either the La Liga clash with Elche on 13 March or the second leg of the Champions League last 16 against Atalanta on 16 March.

Monchi closes the door on Barcelona

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has closed the door on Barcelona according to Mundo Deportivo. With the club in the midst of a presidential election, his name had been mentioned as a possible signing to bolster their recruitment strength. “I don’t give much importance to these issues,” he said in comments to Estadio Deportivo. “I’m much more concerned with the present. I’m where I want to be, where I’m fulfilled and super happy. Sometimes that’s priceless.”

