Spanish football evening headlines: Atletico Madrid go attacking against Chelsea, Raiola offers Haaland update and Real Madrid update on president Perez

Atleti’s attacking line-up

The Champions League Round of 16 stage resumes tonight with Atletico Madrid naming an attacking starting line-up in their clash against Chelsea.

Angel Correa and Thomas Lemar are both named in the starting line-up with Luis Suarez spearheading an attack alongside Joao Felix.

Raiola update on Haaland

The name of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has featured in both Barcelona news and that of Real Madrid and his agent Mino Raiola has now offered an update on his future.

Raiola told BBC Sport: “Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy him [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you’ve been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in [England].”

The Norwegian striker has netted a remarkable 43 goals in 43 appearances for the German club and the speculation over his future looks set to continue.

Perez recovers from Covid

Real Madrid news has seen the club confirm that club president Florentino Perez has recovered from Covid-19.

The 73-year-old was in a vulnerable age category and was stricken with the virus for three weeks but he has now left his period of self-isolation and is free to return to the club’s facilities.