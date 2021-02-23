Real Sociedad convinces, Cádiz surprises Barcelona

Last Sunday a big surprise came about in LaLiga: The underdogs from Cádiz stole a point from the big favorite Barcelona in the last minute. Meanwhile Real Sociedad presented themselves effortlessly and will therefore stay in the leading group of the Spanish League.

With the help of graphics from the Live Statistic Tool Overlyzer the course of a game can be followed and interpreted in real time. The blue line represents the pressure that the home team applies and the red graph stands for the away team.

Cadíz shocks Barcelona in Camp Nou

Unbelievable 81% possession, 140 attacks, 23 shots, 8 corner kicks – and still FC Barcelona could not prevail against the clear outsider from Cádiz last Sunday. Initially, everything went according to plan for Barcelona: In the middle of a penetrating period the “Blaugrana“ received a penalty kick which was shot successfully by Lionel Messi. The Catalans remained the better team and had multiple chances of a higher lead. In our graphic it is obvious how big the pressure from the home team was throughout the entire game. However Cádiz was lucky and could withstand the large pressure. In the final phase Alvaro Cervera’s team used Barcelona’s only uncertain phase and they striked mercilessly: A penalty goal from Álex Ferandez in the 89th minute caused the sensational point win for the outsiders. In light of the big superiority of Koeman’s eleven, this is a sensitive jab in the fight for the title.

Real Sociedad celebrates victory over Alavés

Real Sociedad, who is currently in fifth place of LaLiga, gave an adequate answer after the 0-4 home defeat against Manchester United in the Europa League and sent Deportivo Alavés home with a 4-0. The game, however, was more balanced than the result may let you presume. Alavés was quite active over the entire game and the team from San Sebastián could not build up big pressure in any of the phases of the game. However, Imanol Barrenetxea’s team presented themselves extremely efficiently, only shot four times on the opponent’s goal but every single shot was a success. The scoring was opened by Alexander Isak‘s first one right before the break. In the second half, the 21-year-old Swedish forward struck two more goals. In the closing stages of the game, it was experienced midfielder Portu who created the final score of 4-0 which overall turned out too high but was well-deserved at the same time because of Real Sociedad‘s efficiency.

Huescas perfect 15 minutes against Granada

Huesca went into the home game against Granada as a slight favorite and had tough luck in the beginning of the match. After only eight minutes Domingos Quina ensured the leading goal for the guests and another eight minutes later Rafa Mir hit the penalty kick that was imposed by the video assistant on the post. From the 30th minute on, however, Huesca’s best phase followed which was the determining phase of the game at the same time. Goals made by Dani Escriche and Jorge Pulido, as well as an own goal by Dimitri Foulquier created the 3-1 lead for the home team. In our graphic one can identify the powerful pressure that Huesca built in this phase of the game. Granada responded in the first part of the second half when Huesca presented themselves exceptionally inactive with the 3-2 by Alberto Soro. This was at the same time the end result in an eventful game. Because of 60% ball possession and 18 shots altogether, Huesca’s win was more than deserved in the end.

Tired Villarreal wins point in Bilbao

In spite of the clear superiority and huge dominance in the second half, Athletic Bilbao could not go past a 1-1 at home against Villarreal. It was clearly noticeable that Villarreal’s 2-0 in the Europa League against Red Bull Salzburg demanded a great deal of energy. Unai Emery’s team was practically the inactive team throughout the entire game duration but the early leading goal by Gerard Moreno was playing into the hands of the “Yellow Submarine”. Immediately before halftime break, Bilbao could make it 1-1 through Alex Berenguer and build up great pressure in the second half, but even though 19 shots were taken toward the goal, six corner kicks were taken and simultaneously no corner kicks were permitted, it remained at 1-1 tie, which was flattering for Villarreal.