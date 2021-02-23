Real Madrid’s Kroos when quizzed on Mbappe or Haaland: “This is a question for Florentino.”

The past week was dominated by the exploits of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the Champions League.

These two players have been referenced in Real Madrid news in recent times as possibilities for rejuvenating their forward line.

The two players were brought up in this afternoon’s press conference for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, who claimed that the issue of the player’s futures was one for club president Florentino Perez.

Madrid’s president is responsible for organising the club’s transfer policy and negotiating with clubs, as German midfielder Kroos claimed that only he could answer the question on which striker would be preferable for the club.

Kroos told the pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s clash with Atalanta this midweek, when asked about the two strikers: “They are two very good players and they can help any team. The problem is that tomorrow they will not help me, because I am focused on my game. It is not my topic. This is a question for Florentino.”

Madrid travel to Bergamo without a host of first-team stars including Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard, with only 11 fit senior outfield players available.