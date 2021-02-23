Real Madrid issue Covid-19 update on president Florentino Perez

There has been a positive update in Real Madrid news with the club confirming that president Florentino Perez has recovered from Covid-19.

Perez was infected with the virus for a period of 20 days but has now returned two consecutive negative PCR tests which show that he has now recovered.

Aged 73, the long-term Madrid supremo is in a potential vulnerable age group for the virus but the club had previously updated that he had been asymptomatic and otherwise in good health.

Perez tested positive for the virus on 2 February, following on from positive tests for the club’s boss Zinedine Zidane and defender Nacho Fernandez, who have both subsequently recovered and all are now back at the club’s facilities.

As well as his role at Madrid, Perez is the chairman and CEO of Grupo ACS, a civil engineering company and the largest construction company in Spain, with Forbes claiming he has a net worth of $1.8billion.

Perez will not travel to Bergamo this week for the club’s Champions League trip to Atalanta as he recuperates.