Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has a return date

Sergio Ramos underwent surgery on the damaged internal meniscus of his left knee on 6 February. The club categorised it as a success, and his recovery time was supposed to be between six and eight weeks.

According to Diario AS, however, the Real Madrid captain is working to return for either the La Liga clash with Elche on 13 March or the second leg of the Champions League last 16 against Atalanta on 16 March.

When Ramos realised he couldn’t avoid the operating room the first date he wanted to be back for was the derby with Atletico Madrid on 7 March, but it was explained to him that if he went for that match he could miss the rest of the season.

The Andalusian is determined to return to fitness in time for the decisive part of the season and the European Championships. His future beyond that is still in the air. Toni Kroos made headlines recently by speaking favourably about David Alaba, who’s been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.