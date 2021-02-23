Mino Raiola on Erling Haaland: “Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy him”

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been in the headlines this week after netting twice in his side’s Champions League triumph at Sevilla.

The Norwegian hitman has netted 43 goals in 43 appearances for the German club and his name has subsequently featured in both Barcelona news and Real Madrid news as a potential future transfer target.

Now the 20-year-old’s agent Mino Raiola has now claimed that there are 10 clubs in football – whom he did not name – who are in a financial position to sign his client, with four of them based in England.

It remains unclear if either Los Blancos or the Blaugrana are included in such a list, with neither in a financial position that would allow them to sign such in-demand players without firstly sanctioning sales from their respective first-team squads.

Raiola told BBC Sport, in quotes carried by Cadena Cope: “Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy him [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you’ve been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in [England].

“I don’t think there’s a sports director or trainer in the world who would say ‘not interested’. It’s like saying: ‘Is there a Formula 1 team who would not be interested in having Lewis Hamilton?'”

The future of Haaland remains unclear and there will doubtless be plenty more speculation regarding his future following Raiola’s latest comments.