The seven deadly sins of Barcelona – why the club are struggling this season

It has been a tough week of Barcelona news with results on the pitch due to a damaging Champions League loss against Paris Saint-Germain and potentially costly La Liga draw at home to Cadiz.

The club are still in three competitions but are nine points off the top in the league, are on the verge of elimination in Europe and are 2-0 down in the Copa del Rey semi-final against Sevilla.

Now, Diario Sport have outlined the seven reasons why the Blaugrana are struggling this campaign.

1) Unforgivable individual mistakes – Clement Lenglet conceded a penalty in the draw with Cadiz and defensive errors have blotched the season. The loss at Getafe was due to another spot kick and defeat in the reverse fixture in Cadiz was also due to a defensive blunder. The El Clasico loss against Real Madrid was also due to a lapse in defence costing a penalty when the game was tied at 1-1.

2) Lack of efficiency in front of goal – It is highlighted how the Catalan side are not even in the top 40 clubs in Europe’s top five leagues in terms of taking their chance. For example, against Cadiz they had a combined 18 shots on target in two games but managed just two goals.

3) Set pieces vulnerability – The side have scored just one goal from over 200 corners this campaign while they have conceded seven from set pieces into the box.

4) Bad record against elite teams – They have lost to Madrid, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao and Paris Saint-Germain this season. Whenever the Blaugrana are tasked with a tough match, they usually falter.

5) …and against minnows – There have been multiple sloppy results against smaller sides too – losing at Getafe, drawing against Alaves and Eibar, whilst picking up just one point from two games against Cadiz. Never mind the Copa scares against both Cornella and Rayo Vallecano.

6) Eight games without a clean sheet – Just 12 clean sheets from 36 matches is not good enough and the side are on a streak of eight matches without preventing the opposition from scoring.

7) Throwing away leads – Barca were ahead against both PSG and Cadiz this week, whilst they also threw away two leads to draw at home to Valencia, and lost the Spanish Supercopa after leading against Athletic.