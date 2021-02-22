The eight matches where it all went wrong for Barcelona with defensive errors

This week’s Barcelona news has been dominated by the negativity of Sunday’s La Liga draw at home to Cadiz following on from the Champions League humbling against Paris Saint-Germain.

A report in Marca has highlighted how Sunday’s clash against Cadiz, which saw Clement Lenglet concede a late penalty, was the eighth game this season in which a defensive error proved very costly for the Blaugrana.

The report highlights how Lenglet was also at fault for giving away the penalty in their El Clasico loss against Real Madrid, when he conceded the penalty for a foul on Sergio Ramos with the score line poised at 1-1.

The loss at Cadiz earlier in the season also saw a shambolic goal conceded by the visitors where Jordi Alba, Lenglet and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen all made mistakes for the home side’s winner.

There was also the 3-0 home loss against Juventus, when the Blaugrana defence was porous with Lenglet again at fault, with one of the goals conceded coming from a needless handball in the penalty area.

Then there were the league away trips to Alaves – where Gerard Pique and Neto got in an almighty mix-up for the goal conceded in a draw – and the loss at Atletico Madrid, with Pique again leaving Ter Stegen exposed.

Samuel Umtiti is then at fault for goals conceded against Granada and in the Copa del Rey defeat at Sevilla.