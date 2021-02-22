Spanish football morning headlines: Real Madrid face huge dilemma, Barcelona hopeful claims €250m investment if elected and Barça post-mortem

Spanish football morning headlines for 22 February.

Madrid’s Benzema dilemma

Real Madrid news is being dominated by Wednesday’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Atalanta and Diario AS highlight their dilemma in attack.

Star forward Karim Benzema is carrying an injury that is said to be minor but could risk becoming much worse if he plays in the clash.

Benzema missed the weekend win over Real Valladolid and is thought to be hopeful of recovering quickly but this midweek clash may come slightly too soon.

Barca candidate pledges investment

The election to vote for a new club president on 7 March is dominating Barcelona news and candidate Toni Freixa has claimed he has secured €250m of investment.

🔵🔴 @tonifreixa, en @elmonarac1 💰 “Hemos cerrado un acuerdo con un inversor que aportará 250 millones para el Barça” 😱 “En la 21-22, incorporaremos tres cracks, dos en ataque y otro en defensa” pic.twitter.com/FbXzncDMS6 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 22, 2021

Freixa also added that he will sign three star players for the club in the 2021-22 campaign due to him securing such backing.

Freixa served on the board under former incumbents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu but left the board in 2015.

Blaugrana post-mortem continues

Not only are there troubles for Barcelona off the pitch but on it too, following on from yesterday’s disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Cadiz.

Read more: Today’s Spanish Papers: Barcelona miss the chance to close the gap on Atletico Madrid following late Cadiz draw

The result keeps Ronald Koeman’s side in third and eight points off league leaders Atletico Madrid, who lost to Levante the previous day.