Sevilla boost Champions League hopes with Osasuna win

Sevilla have increased their chances of securing a Champions League qualification spot thanks to a 2-0 La Liga win at Osasuna.

Julen Lopetegui‘s side have moved ahead of Barcelona into third place in the table with three vital points at El Sadar.

The Andalucians were on top from the start in Pamplona as Diego Carlos powered home Joan Jordan’s corner after 19 minutes.

Dutch international Luuk De Jong doubled Sevilla’s advantage after the break, as he got across his marker to poke home Munir El Haddadi’s cross on 49 minutes.

Luuk de Jong doubles Sevilla's lead with a beautiful finish! 😍 A delicate flick at the near post and the ball nestled in the far corner 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FLNSdcxEoF — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 22, 2021

Substitute Papu Gomez almost added a late third for the visitors but Osasuna keeper Sergio Herrera produced a excellent stop.

Lopetegui’s side now face a vital game this weekend as they host Barcelona in league action before travelling to the Camp Nou for their Copa del Rey semi final second leg.

Sevilla are leading 2-0 on aggregate thanks to first leg goals from Jules Kounde and Ivan Rakitic.

