Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tests negative for Covid-19

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has tested negative for Covid-19 in the last 48 hours.

The 73-year old businessman tested positive for the virus at the start of February and subsequently entered into a period of mandatory self isolation at home.

However, despite the concern of his long term health, the La Liga giants have confirmed via an official statement, he has now returned two negative PCR tests.

He is expected to make a staggered return to official club duties in the coming weeks, but Real Madrid have confirmed he will not make the trip to Italy for their Champions League clash with Atalanta, as a precautionary measure.

Real Madrid are due to fly to Bergamo to face the Serie A club tomorrow, with Zinedine Zidane facing a growing injury crisis in his squad.

Former French international Karim Benzema is the latest name to be sidelined for the defending Spanish champions.